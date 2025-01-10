Manchester United star Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford is still unclear, with both the club and player willing to part ways - and Fabrizio Romano has stated in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that the Red Devils' transfer plans to replace the attacker could hinge on how much they get for him if he does depart in January.

Rashford has been one of United's most vital players throughout his spell at the club, scoring 87 goals in the Premier League and 138 in all competitions in just 426 games - but this season has seen him falter under Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese boss evidently doesn't fancy the former England international for his squad, instead trusting Amad Diallo to be the star man out wide - and after Rashford's revealing interview in which he stated that he would be ready for a new challenge, that has become a genuine possibility.

Romano: Man Utd Plans 'Depend' on Rashford Exit Conditions

The star has been touted with a move away from Old Trafford

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have been two sides who have been heavily linked with the United star, and though Rashford earns in excess of £325,000-per-week at his boyhood club, a compromise could be made in which he departs.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 983 10th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =6th Match rating 6.72 7th

However, Romano has revealed that United have transfer plans of their own - and how much financial retribution they receive for Rashford could massively impact their plans for recruitment, especially when it comes to replacing him. Romano told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter:

"For Manchester United, it all depends on Financial Fair Play. If they will have funds available, they plan to add players and so they could also replace Rashford. It also depends on the eventual conditions of his exit."

Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been a touted name, alongside Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, with the latter being linked on a loan deal. United are in need of a new striker, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both failing to show that they can be regular goalscorers in the top-flight. But with Rashford's extortionate wages hanging over the club, his exit could be the difference between signing a proven talisman and a relative unknown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 87 Premier League goals in 287 appearances.

Other positions are also needed, including a left wing-back, but finances are paramount to any deal and even a Rashford replacement could be sought-after.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-01-25.

