Manchester United’s further signings in January will depend on outgoings after the Red Devils advanced on a deal for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

While United’s priority remains formally completing Dorgu’s arrival in the next 24 to 48 hours, the Premier League giants remain on the lookout for further opportunities to bolster Ruben Amorim’s squad.

According to Romano, the departures of Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford could provide a boost for United’s winter business, with both wingers ones to watch in the final days of the window.

Garnacho is believed to be a concrete target for Chelsea, while Rashford has yet to attract any offers despite being available for a move since the start of 2025.

Man Utd Prioritising Dorgu Deal

Further signings depend on outgoings

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has revealed that Man United remain focused on finalising Dorgu’s arrival but may look for further signings if outgoings commence:

“Priority is to formally complete Patrick Dorgu deal in the next 24/48h. Then more signings depend on outgoings, let's see what happens with Alejandro Garnacho and/or Marcus Rashford.”

The Red Devils advanced on the deal to sign Dorgu on Tuesday and are now believed to be in the final stages of securing a January move for the 20-year-old.

Dorgu is reportedly set to sign a five-year deal with United, making him the club’s first signing in January and the first under Amorim, who took charge at Old Trafford in November.

United have also been linked with Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku in recent days but may only move for the Frenchman if either Rashford or Garnacho departs.

According to Romano, the Red Devils discussed Nkunku’s arrival in December during initial Garnacho talks with Chelsea but have yet to advance their interest.

Man United climbed to 12th in the Premier League following their 1-0 win at Fulham last weekend and will next face FCSB away in the Europa League on Thursday.

Patrick Dorgu's Lecce Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 21 Goals 3 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.3 Expected assisted goals 1.5 Minutes played 1,840

