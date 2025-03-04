Manchester United are continuing to look at Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a potential move this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter, by stating that the Red Devils have been calling to keep informed on his situation as they look for a new striker to fix their woes in the final third of the pitch - though any move could depend on their financial situation heading into the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has been on fire for Sporting since his move to Portugal at the start of last season, scoring 80 goals in just 89 games for the Primeira Liga champions - with 25 goals coming in just 23 top-flight games so far this season. That has tempted interest from clubs across the continent - though United know his price tag, and they could be rivalled by other teams in the hunt for the former Brighton man's services.

Romano: Man Utd 'Call' For Gyokeres, Budget Could Hinder Them

Other clubs are expected to be in the race for the striker

Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT exclusive that, in recent months, United have called to be informed on the situation surrounding Gyokeres, registering their interest in the 'world-class' Swedish striker in the previous weeks.

Viktor Gyokeres' Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 3rd Goals 25 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 4th Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 7.99 1st

However, any move could depend on the financial budget that the club has to spend over the summer months. It's not the time to advance in transfer negotiations just yet, and with Sporting teammate Geovany Quenda also being on their shortlist, it may well be a case of one or the other for Ruben Amorim to sign.

It's an open race for the talisman. Other Premier League clubs could also join the hunt as they search for much-needed firepower, with Romano stating that the chase is 'absolutely open', alongside Paris Saint-Germain also taking interest in the star.

However, the French club are flying with a new 'false nine' plan under Spanish boss Luis Enrique, and so the priority to bring Gyokeres to the capital has dwindled somewhat. It's up to the Parisien outfit to decide what they wish to do in the summer months, and there could be other clubs in the race by the summer also, making it harder for United to land the Champions League star as a result of increased competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has 15 goals in 26 games for Sporting

Gyokeres will be available for around €65-70million (£55million) in the summer months, and so competition will naturally be rife for one of the world's most in-form strikers at present - with Romano stating to get 'ready for the battle' for his signature, especially with Gyokeres remaining open to all options.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

