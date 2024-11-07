Manchester United will not make a move for Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres in January, as new manager Ruben Amorim is keen not to break his relationship with his former club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gyokeres has started the new season in spectacular fashion, scoring 16 goals in just ten Primeira Liga games. This prolific form is inevitably prompting interest in the number nine from a number of clubs, with United said to be one of those in the reckoning to land his signature.

While the Swede is expected to leave Sporting, Romano has revealed that an exit isn't likely to ensue in January, and that United won't make a move until the summer if they do opt to pursue the player. Amorim commences his tenure in the Old Trafford dugout next week, and isn't prepared to damage his relationship with his ex-employer, for the sake of acquiring Gyokeres six months early.

United Won't Move for Gyokeres in January

He'll be wanted by a number of clubs

After enjoying two productive seasons in the Championship with Coventry, Sporting broke their club-record transfer fee to sign Gyokeres for £20 million in the summer of 2023. Scoring 43 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in Lisbon, the 26-year-old has began the new season in even more potent form, netting 23 goals in 17 games.

A goal-scoring rate of this nature has inevitably made the Sweden international one of Europe's hottest properties on the market, with Liverpool said to be eying a move for the in-form man. Meanwhile, with his current coach set to join Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand believes Gyokeres will become Amorim's first choice target for the Red Devils.

However, a move as imminent as January would appear unlikely, with Romano ruling this out when speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday:

"The feeling at Sporting is that Viktor Gyokeres can complete the season at the club and then decide his future destination in summer 2025. For sure, we expect Viktor Gyokeres to leave Sporting in 2025, should be in the summer, so this is the idea. Amorim has been honest, he is not planning to go for Gyokeres in the January transfer window, also, because he doesn't want to break the relationship with the club, the relationship with the Sporting fans. So going for Viktor Gyokeres in January would mean creating a problem, an issue to the relationship. In the summer, it could be completely different for any club. There are many clubs interested in Gyokeres, guys. So I'm not going to come here and tell you nine clubs interested in Gyokeres. As soon as there will be something concrete, I will let you know which club is pushing for Viktor Gyokeres. But the interest is obviously there, and many clubs are starting to work behind the scenes on the Viktor Gyokeres story for 2025. But Man United in January, are not planning to break the relationship with Sporting, especially because this is something wanted by Ruben Amorim for Gyokeres."

Gyokeres' Primeira Liga Statistics 2024/24 Appearances 10 Goals 16 Shots Per 90 4.38 Expected Goals Per 90 1.23 Key Passes Per 90 2.04

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024