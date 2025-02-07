Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is convinced that loanee forward Mathys Tel will sign on a permanent deal in the summer from Bayern Munich - but Fabrizio Romano has thrown a potential spanner in the works via his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter by stating that the young Frenchman's move could 'depend' on how his loan spell pans out.

Spurs beat competition from local rivals Arsenal and Premier League giants Manchester United to the signing of the prodigy on transfer deadline day, including a buy option for Tel which stands at around £46million. Making his debut for Tottenham against Liverpool on Thursday evening, the Frenchman impressed despite Tottenham's defeat on Merseyside - and fans would think to be looking forward to a huge capture in the summer.

Romano: Tel Tottenham Stay 'Not Guaranteed'

The Frenchman has been tipped to stay but nothing is promised

However, Romano thinks differently. Tel's clause includes a buy option only, without an obligation - and even though Tottenham will likely wish to activate that in the summer to add to their forward ranks, it's uncertain whether the Frenchman will oblige.

Mathys Tel's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 =19th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.1 19th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.8 =9th Match rating 6.36 22nd

Tel has had a glittering start to his professional career, and despite being frozen out by Vincent Kompany in the Bundesliga, he could look for pastures new if Tottenham don't become an attractive enough proposition in the summer - in which Romano has revealed there are 'no guarantees' over his future in north London.

Writing exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano stated that although Tottenham have a good chance of signing Tel, nothing is a formality for Postecoglou and Daniel Levy, saying:

"It depends. The buy option clause can only be activated if the player approves too, I'm sure Spurs have good chances but of course it depends on how these months will go... it's not something guaranteed, but possible yes."

Tel has 16 goals in 83 outings for Bayern, with the majority of those being substitute appearances as a result of being behind Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and more in the pecking order in Bavaria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mathys Tel has 23 goals in 40 youth caps for France.

But, with a clear run of games under his belt in the English capital, he could find a new home at Tottenham if he can start scoring straight from the off.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-02-25.

