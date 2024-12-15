Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho's futures could be in doubt at Manchester United after they were dropped for the thrilling derby day win over Manchester City - with Fabrizio Romano stating that Ruben Amorim decided not to include the duo as a 'technical decision', as his side produced a late 2-1 win under the Etihad Stadium lights.

As a result, there is a huge sense of uncertainty surrounding both Rashford and Garnacho. Rashford started well under Amorim, scoring three goals in his first two Premier League games under the Portuguese boss, but reports earlier in the day suggested that he could be on his way out - and with Garnacho potentially following him, Romano has issued an update.

Romano: Rashford, Garnacho Omission 'Could Have Consequences'

The duo were dropped for the win over City, which may impact their futures

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist stated that sources have confirmed it was a technical decision when it comes to the winger duo being axed. He said:

"Ruben Amorim decided not to include Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho in the squad for the derby. So not just in the starting XI, not just in the players who can be replaced in the second half. This is the technical decision of Ruben Amorim. This is how it's described by sources at Man Utd."

The respected reporter also confirmed that it could have an impact on their futures at the club:

"It's also important to say that these could have consequences on their future."

Josko Gvardiol's opener saw City take the lead, and with United having limited chances throughout the Premier League clash, it looked for all the world that Pep Guardiola's men would see out a win to close the gap on leaders Liverpool to just six points.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.72 8th

But a horrific mistake from Matheus Nunes saw his backpass fall short, with Amad Diallo intercepting and drawing a penalty to level the game, before the Ivorian's moment of magic at the end of the game saw him dink Ederson and volley home to send the away end into raptures.

Whilst United fans will be over the moon, that could be a real negative for Rashford and Garnacho. Diallo is the new kid on the block and, especially after his derby day showing, the Ivorian has evidently won the hearts of the United support and coaching staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 games for Manchester United.

Featuring on the right to begin, it was two moments on the left flank that won United the game - and with his adaptability at playing on both wings, it will give Rashford and Garnacho real reason to think about their futures.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-12-24.