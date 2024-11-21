Reports that Southampton could sign Real Madrid sensation Endrick on loan in the January transfer window are 'not true at all', according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggested over the weekend that the Premier League strugglers were one of the clubs interested in bringing in the 18-year-old, who was being considered for a temporary switch away from the Bernabeu in the new year.

The south coast outfit certainly need a boost in the final third as they currently lie bottom of the Premier League table having scored just seven goals in their 11 top flight matches this term, all while failing to keep the ball out at the other end.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Brentford have conceded more than Saints' 21 this term, which has left them in real danger of an immediate return to the Championship following their play-off victory against Leeds United at Wembley in May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick has scored two goals and provided one assist in 10 Real Madrid appearances.

Ben Brereton Diaz is one summer signing who is yet to get off the mark for Southampton, with attacking reinforcements looking to be needed in January in order to boost the club's survival chances.

It won't be Endrick though, according to Romano, who says that not only is there no truth in the links with Russell Martin's men, Real Madrid also have no plans to loan the Brazilian out, and he has no intention of leaving either.

He posted on X:

'Real Madrid have not activated any plan to loan out Endrick in January and Endrick is not planning to leave. Reports from England about Southampton loan move are not true at all.'

Southampton do have interest in another young Brazilian attacker according to GIVEMESPORT sources though, in the form of Vasco de Gama's Rayan.

The left winger has electric pace and can play anywhere across the frontline, which may be an attractive trait for Martin and Sport Republic as they consider how they can strengthen the side in January.

Related £7m Southampton Flop Needs to Leave With Russell Martin Ben Brereton Diaz has been a huge disappointment up front for the Saints this season.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-11-24.