Erik ten Hag has already had questions over his Manchester United future after another slow start to the Premier League season which has seen them lose to Brighton and Liverpool in consecutive matches - but the Red Devils boss has reportedly been backed by INEOS according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian journalist stating that it is a 'positive' move from the club so early in the season.

A 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League's curtain raiser only papered over the cracks with the Cottagers having done enough to earn a point, before their losses to Brighton and Liverpool back-to-back have seen United start the season slowly in 14th place. Questions have loomed over Ten Hag for the third season running and there will be huge importance over how he can recover from their slow start - but with Romano reporting that the Dutchman has been backed by United chiefs, it appears Ten Hag will remain in the job that little bit longer.

Romano: Man Utd Backing of Ten Hag 'Positive'

Ten Hag has had a slow start, but INEOS think he can come good

Speaking in his Daily Briefing, Romano backed United for keeping their faith in Ten Hag - before stating that it is good to see something 'different' from the Red Devils in terms of their managerial stance. He said:

"It’s been a complicated start to the season for Manchester United - they of course managed a late 1-0 win over Fulham in their opening game but have then suffered back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Liverpool. It’s been a very poor couple of games, and an important defeat by three goals at home to their biggest rivals. "This has already sparked some talk about the future of Erik ten Hag as manager, but the club have immediately been very, very clear on this. Both Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth have backed Ten Hag, and whether this is the right decision or not is for you to decide, not me, but overall I think it’s positive from the club, and different from the past. "Both Berrada and Ashworth have been very public in backing Ten Hag, and also discussing how he was very involved in the planning of the squad in the transfer market. They still believe that Ten Hag is the man to start this new project under the ownership of INEOS."

Consistency Needs to be Shown by Ten Hag

United have won trophies but they won't progress without change

United had a great first season with Ten Hag in control, finishing third in the 2022/23 Premier League as their defence only conceded 43 goals in the top-flight, qualifying for the Champions League with ease - and whilst they weren't really in the title race, there were positive steps to be taken - especially alongside reaching an FA Cup final and winning the Carabao Cup against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League wins for Manchester United (3 goals or more) Opponent Score Nottingham Forest, home, 2022/23 3-0 Bournemouth, home, 2022/23 3-0 Leicester City, home, 2022/23 3-0 Chelsea, home, 2022/23 4-1 Everton, away, 2023/24 3-0 West Ham United, home, 2023/24 3-0

