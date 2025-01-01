Tottenham Hotspur are reported to be targeting a January move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, but his situation may have just changed at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano writing in his latest exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that the former Chelsea centre-back is of interest to Spurs as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad this month following an underwhelming campaign to date.

The north London outfit sit in the bottom half of the Premier League standings as 2025 begins, having lost nine of their 19 top flight games this term.

While scoring goals hasn't been an issue - they have netted 41 - Postecoglou's side have also conceded 28 times, which is four more than 16th-placed Everton.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tomori has only played 11 minutes of Serie A football since October 29 after falling out of favour.

Tottenham haven't been helped with injuries and suspensions in that respect with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero missing games this season, but it has highlighted how they are lacking depth in that position when Archie Gray - brought in as a midfielder or right-back - has been regularly filling in there in recent weeks.

Tomori would be an interesting target for Spurs having fallen out of favour under Paulo Fonseca, but his situation may have just changed following the Portuguese's sacking, according to Romano.

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter when asked if Tomori could join Tottenham this month, he said:

'No news on this so far. Tomori’s future depends on Sergio Conceicao now, as he was not a key player under former manager Paulo Fonseca. Let’s see what Milan decide to do now with their new manager.'

Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could make two, or even three, signings in January with Daniel Levy looking set for a busy month in order to boost a threadbare squad for his manager.

Tottenham's first match of 2025 is against in-form Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, as they look to move back into the top 10.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 01-01-25.