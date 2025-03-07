Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make a decision on Richarlison’s future and are not expected to do so soon, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Brazilian forward has been linked with a departure from North London in recent weeks, but Spurs are not considering his future yet, with their focus fully on finishing the season positively.

The Lilywhites sit 13th in the Premier League with 11 games remaining and are 13 points off fifth, where they finished in Ange Postecoglou’s first season.

They also lost the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against AZ Alkmaar, with Lucas Bergvall’s own goal proving the difference.

Spurs Yet to Decide on Richarlison

It remains an ‘open’ story

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, revealed that Richarlison’s future remains ‘open’, with Spurs yet to make a decision on the Brazilian:

“No time now for decisions yet. Spurs are focused on finishing the season in the best way possible, then... we will see. It's an open story.”

Richarlison’s season at Tottenham has been heavily disrupted by injuries, with the 27-year-old suffering his third setback of the campaign last month.

He has made just 14 appearances this term, six of them starts, scoring three goals and providing one assist across all competitions.

The Brazilian has over two years remaining on his contract, which expires in 2027, and has recently been linked with a return to Everton, where he spent four years before joining Spurs in 2022.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Toffees could soon make enquiries about what it would take to bring Richarlison back to Merseyside as David Moyes looks to add fresh firepower this summer.

Richarlison's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 9 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 279

