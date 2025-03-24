Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's interest in making a move to sign Lyon star Rayan Cherki this summer in his latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Lilywhites have struggled this season and are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table, but are also in the Europa League quarter-finals as their last real resort of making it into European competition for next season.

But their performances domestically have left manager Ange Postecoglou's position in danger ahead of the new season, but the club are still planning ahead for the summer transfer window - with playmaker Cherki seen as a potential target.

Tottenham Have Cherki on Their List

Nothing decided about his future yet

Spurs are likely to overhaul their attacking midfield area this summer, with some question marks over the future of James Maddison and Heung-Min Son too.

Cherki is likely to be available for a cut-price fee in the transfer window, but the 21-year-old is a target for many clubs and Romano has shared that nothing is advanced as things stand.

"There’s nothing really advanced at this stage. Many clubs are informed but nothing else at this stage, also nothing will be decided now."

Cherki has been flying this season for the Ligue 1 side and recently shone playing for the France Under-21's against the England Under-21's, netting one goal and registering two assists in a 5-3 win.

The forward is known for his flair and flamboyant style on the pitch, and that creativity is something that Tottenham have lacked at times this season which is part of the reason as to why the team are so far down the table.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 22 Goals 6 Assists 9 Expected goals 4.1 Expected assisted goals 8.0 Minutes played 1,404

But Spurs will undoubtedly have to move quickly if they want to beat rivals to his signature as he is on the shortlist of several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It's believed that Cherki could be available for as little as £25m this summer due to Lyon's financial situation and a gentleman's agreement between the player and club, and Tottenham could pounce to get a top talent in for a bargain fee.

