Tottenham Hotspur's search for another centre-back continues to burn on as we enter the final 36 hours of the January transfer window. And despite signing Kevin Danso from Lens after hijacking Wolverhampton Wanderers' move for the Austrian, Fabrizio Romano has delivered some bad news - exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is still not agreeing on a move to the club.

Tottenham have suffered massively at the back this season, with Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven all suffering injuries that led to a makeshift defence. Although their stars performed well individually, they didn't work as a unit and that saw the club slip to 16th in the Premier League table by the end of Saturday.

Romano: Tomori 'Yet' to Give Tottenham Green Light

The north London club have struggled to keep clean sheets

With that in mind, the club have looked to defensive recruits. Antonin Kinsky came into the fold to challenge Vicario for first-team minutes once the Italian returns, with Ange Postecoglou having seen Fraser Forster suffer between the sticks - and Danso was signed on Sunday morning, despite a deal all but being done on Wolves' behalf after their 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Fikayo Tomori's Premier League statistics - AC Milan squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 15th Clearances Per Game 1.9 5th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.5 =4th Match rating 6.45 20th

But more incomings are needed with Tottenham struggling, and that has seen Tomori linked with a move to the club. However, with reports stating that the England international has turned them down, Romano has doubled down on that viewpoint by stating that Tomori still hasn't given the club the green light for a move.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said:

"So they've been contacting AC Milan for Fikayo Tomori, and Milan are open to selling him. So the negotiation is ongoing for a fee around €25million plus add-ons. "But the player is still not giving the green light to the move, so let's see if they can convince Tomori."

With Danso, Romero, Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin all able to act as centre-back options, it means that Tottenham should be able to be more defensively sound after a rough patch in terms of goals conceded.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fikayo Tomori already has 17 Premier League appearances.

But Tomori would add that extra layer of depth to their backline, especially having had Premier League experience with Chelsea in the past.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-02-25.

