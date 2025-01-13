Southampton are keen to extend Kyle Walker-Peters’ contract and are set to offer a new deal to the Englishman soon, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Saints are reportedly prepared to make one more attempt to renew their long-serving full-back’s expiring contract, with his current agreement set to expire in just six months.

According to Romano, if Southampton fail to agree a new deal with Walker-Peters or sell him before the end of the January transfer window, the 27-year-old is very likely to leave for free at the end of the season.

Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton from Tottenham in 2020, has made 186 appearances for the south coast club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists.

The 27-year-old has remained a key player under boss Ivan Juric this season, starting 18 of their 20 Premier League games and providing two assists.

Walker-Peters was linked with a departure from St Mary’s last summer, with reports suggesting Tottenham were considering bringing their academy graduate back to North London.

The Englishman is one of four players whose Southampton contracts expire at the end of the season, alongside goalkeeper Joe Lumley, defender Jack Stephens and veteran midfielder Adam Lallana.

It remains uncertain whether any of the three will be offered new deals, as Southampton focus on renewing Walker-Peters’ contract and reinforcing Juric’s squad in January.

The Saints are expected to make signings this month to boost their chances of Premier League survival and could target several additions in the winter window.

According to Romano, Southampton are reportedly aiming to bring in two or three new players in January, and are looking for individuals who can adapt to Juric’s ‘very aggressive’ style of football.

