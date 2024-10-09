Erik ten Hag is set to remain as manager, with the Manchester United board failing to come to a mutual decision on his future at the club, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

High expectations from Manchester United fans for the 2024/25 season were met with an underwhelming outcome, after a series of poor outings pushed the side to 14th in the Premier League table after seven games. Despite the Dutch tactician having returned a League Cup and an FA Cup during his tenure at Old Trafford, some supporters are now demanding a change of leadership, citing poor transfer plans and a lackluster style of football as key reasons behind his dismal performances.

Ten Hag faces uncertainty in the days ahead, but following the most recent meeting among the club's top brass, he may find that he is afforded a little more time to launch a last-ditch attempt at putting things right.

Romano: No 'Firm Decision Yet' on Ten Hag Future

The Dutchman may be sticking around for a little longer

Via his Daily Briefing, Romano delivered the latest update on Erik ten Hag's imminent future, following board meetings in the past days. He wrote:

"Manchester United had meetings yesterday, but at the time of writing I have no substantial updates on what was discussed and what it means for how the club’s plans are taking shape. "It’s a situation to follow hour by hour as it involves many people, they’re discussing several things after the poor start to the season. It includes the management, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, they’re discussing all together, so at the moment, while I’m writing this, Man United have not made any firm decision yet and Erik ten Hag remains the manager."

It follows after the Manchester United higher-ups gathered for a pre-scheduled meeting to discuss club operations ahead of the mid-November international break. While details of the meeting were kept under wraps, it seemed inevitable for the future of Ten Hag to emerge as a talking point.

Manchester United's 2024/25 Premier League statistics - League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Expected goals scored 10.96 12th Goals conceded 8 =5th Expected goals conceded 11.3 =14th

With just three triumphs in the ten fixtures across all competitions since the Premier League opener against Fulham, Manchester United's abysmal form has left a serious dent in their ambitions for the season. These results have been matched, or even worsened, by poor performances on the pitch, leaving few sources of optimism for fans to look forward to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Erik ten Hag's appointment at Old Trafford, Manchester United have conceded three or more goals in a single match on 24 occasions in all competitions - no other Premier League club has more.

However, despite recent events, the former Ajax boss looks set to continue for the time being, with the United board failing to reach a firm decision. Earlier reports from ESPN journalist, Rob Dawson, also assured that the club "don't want to sack Erik ten Hag", having already committed to his plans.

Manchester United to Soon Consider Transfer Plans for January 2025

The club must arrive at a managerial decision before considering player negotiations

Also, through his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that the club were also considering transfer plans for the Winter window in January 2025. He wrote:

"It’s also been reported that transfer plans for January may have come up in this meeting, but my understanding is that this will be their topic in December, not now after just eight games for sure."

Undoubtedly, there are plenty of areas for reinforcement in the current Red Devils' squad, but there is the sense that further investment into Ten Hag's transfer plans may only drive the club further down an incorrect path, and so it may be vital to evaluate the manager's future before coordinating on incomings and outgoings.

As per Romano, the club will discuss such details in December, which could imply the maximum time Ten Hag has remaining in Manchester to potentially turn the ship around.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef - correct as of 9/10/2024.