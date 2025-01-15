Tottenham Hotspur have yet to identify their next concrete striker target after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Lilywhites were snubbed by the French international this week despite seeing their loan proposal accepted by PSG, as Kolo Muani chose a move to Juventus for the opportunity to play Champions League football.

According to Romano, while Spurs must have a backup plan, no concrete names who they might target next have yet emerged, with just over two weeks left in the January transfer window.

Tottenham have welcomed promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky as their first winter signing and are expected to target further reinforcements to boost Ange Postecoglou’s squad amid a difficult Premier League season.

Tottenham Miss Out on Kolo Muani

Frenchman decides to join Juventus

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has revealed that Tottenham should have a backup plan after missing out on Kolo Muani, though no concrete names have yet emerged:

“I'm sure they do, but no concrete name leaks yet. From today we will see, as yesterday Spurs tried until the end to convince Kolo Muani and get the green light from the player. “PSG accepted both loan proposals from Juventus and Spurs, but then the player decided for Juventus also because of Champions League football.”

Tottenham have splashed out heavily on new strikers before the season, paying a club-record fee for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and welcoming promising youngster Wilson Odobert from Burnley.

However, with Odobert suffering a worrying injury back in October and Solanke netting just seven Premier League goals so far, Spurs are looking at the striker market again in a bid to boost their chances of qualifying for European football.

Tottenham are sitting just 12th in the Premier League after 20 games, despite having the second-best goalscoring record, with 42 goals netted – only Liverpool have managed more this campaign (48).

Postecoglou’s men will next face Arsenal in a feisty North London derby on Wednesday, before taking on Everton at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 10 Goals scored 42 Goals conceded 30 Points per game 1.20

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-01-25.