Benfica have hijacked Wolverhampton Wanderers' move to sign Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Manu Silva, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The 'incredible' 23-year-old had been heavily linked with a switch to Molineux in recent weeks, but the Portuguese giants appear to have won the race and are now close to completing his €14m (£11.8m) transfer.

Silva would have been new Wolves boss Vitor Pereira's second signing this month, following defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who joined on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Wolves are expected to remain active in the final weeks of January as they target multiple signings to bolster their Premier League survival hopes.

Benfica Win Race for Manu Silva

According to Romano, Silva’s move to Wolves is now considered off after the 23-year-old opted to join Benfica and remain in Portugal:

It remains uncertain whether Wolves will move quickly to identify a new midfield target, as Pereira is also keen to strengthen his frontline this month.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wolves could make a move for Toulouse forward Zakaria Aboukhlal in the coming weeks, having identified him as a cost-effective option from Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old is viewed as a realistic target at a fee under £10m, with work reportedly underway to gather further details about a potential bid.

Wolves are winless in their last three Premier League games under Pereira and remain 17th in the table heading into their Monday clash against Chelsea after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat at Newcastle last week.

Pereira’s side are level on 16 points with Ipswich Town in 18th and face a daunting run of fixtures, including matches against Arsenal, Aston Villa and Liverpool after the Chelsea encounter.

Vitor Pereira's Wolves Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Wins 3 Draws 1 Losses 2 Goals scored 9 Goals conceded 9 Points per game 1.67

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-01-25.