Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic remains one striker who could be on his way to the Premier League this season, especially after links touting him for a move to England's top-flight in Tottenham Hotspur colours - and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that there could be scope for the Serbian to move on the cheap this summer, with his contract set to run out in 2026.

Vlahovic has been one of, if not the Serie A's most consistent strikers ever since he made his way into Fiorentina's side back in 2018 - notching 86 Serie A goals in just 195 games since making his debut in 2018 for La Viola. But with the star having turned 25, he could be out of contract next summer - and Juventus could look to cash in whilst they still can.

Romano: Premier League Clubs 'Could Land' Vlahovic on Cheap Deal

The talisman is likely to depart Juventus this summer

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among a few clubs to have been linked with a move for the Serbian, with his best goalscoring season in the Italian top-flight ranking in at 24 strikes at the age of just 22. And although his form has somewhat dried up in recent months, Vlahovic has still hit double figures in every season since 2020, where he was still a youth player in Florence.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A statistics - Juventus squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =8th Goals 9 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 =4th Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Match rating 6.68 14th

This summer is set to be a striker's market, with all of England's top sides barring Manchester City reported to be in the hunt for a talisman - and Romano has stated that a move to the English top-flight could come on the cheap, and with Vlahovic set to be out of contract at the end of next season, that could tempt top sides into making a move for his services. Romano wrote in his newsletter:

"Can be, as he’s out of contract in 2026 and several clubs are interested, in England but also in other countries. It’s an open story."

Newcastle United and Aston Villa will be aiming to hold onto Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins respectively, but beyond that, other clubs will be looking at strikers. Arsenal's striking woes are well documented, and Liverpool could look to get rid of Diogo Jota - as Ben Jacobs revealed on our 'Market Madness' podcast earlier on Wednesday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dusan Vlahovic has 55 goals in 136 games for Juventus in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need firepower and Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be wanting competition for Dominic Solanke - so the race for Vlahovic's signature could be on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-03-25.

