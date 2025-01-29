Arsenal remain focused on signing a new striker in the final days of the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Gunners are reportedly working on available options this month and holding talks over potential arrivals as they aim to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline before the deadline on February 3.

According to Romano, he expects ‘things to happen’ at the Emirates in the next few days after Arsenal lost Gabriel Jesus to a worrying injury earlier this month.

The Brazilian forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury and has joined Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu on the absentees list.

Arsenal ‘Expected’ to Sign Striker

Before the February 3 deadline

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, has revealed that Arsenal are expected to welcome a new striker in the final days of the January transfer window:

“They're working on options, for sure. I don't want to put random names now with few days to go, but for sure Arsenal are on it in terms of contacts and talks. I expect things to happen.”

Arsenal are unlikely to strike a blockbuster January deal for their primary target, Alexander Isak, whose Newcastle exit remains far from possible this month.

The same applies to RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who was linked with a surprise loan move to the Emirates but remains focused on his season in Germany after signing a new long-term contract last summer.

Arsenal will likely keep contacts active for the summer and remain attentive to Sesko’s development after his impressive 18 months at Leipzig.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League games and continue their title challenge against leaders Liverpool, who are six points clear with a game in hand.

Arteta’s men will next face Girona away in the Champions League on Wednesday before taking on Manchester City at home this weekend.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 23 Wins 13 Draws 8 Losses 2 Points per game 2.04

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.