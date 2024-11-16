Manchester United have not yet made a move to sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea despite reports to the contrary, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to bolster their attacking options for new manager Ruben Amorim after a poor start to the season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee mustering up just three goals between them in all competitions.

Chelsea star Nkunku is said to be open to leaving Stamford Bridge in January for more regular first-team football after finding himself behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca, despite having scored 10 times in all competitions - more than anyone else in their squad.

Man Utd Reportedly Keen on Nkunku

Romano is hearing something different however

Reports in France claimed that Man Utd have already made contact about the player's situation to see if a move would be possible in January, but speaking on his YouTube channel Romano believes that is not the case.

"I'm receiving a lot of questions on this one, about Christopher Nkunku and Manchester United. Stories coming from very important sources about this, so obviously we respect everyone. "But my understanding is that, first of all, in terms of names, Manchester United have not even started to talk to Ruben Amorim to say, 'okay, let's go for this player, let's go for the other player in the January transfer window.' "Why? Because now Ruben Amorim has just arrived. It's two or three days in England. Two or three days in Manchester. New club, new place. So he's adapting to everything. "That means Manchester United, Ruben Amorim didn't have any meeting to discuss transfer targets with the management at this stage."

Man Utd have been linked with a host of players since the arrival of Amorim as manager, including the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Geovany Quenda, Goncalo Inacio and more. But with several weeks before the transfer window opens, it seems unlikely that Amorim would be looking at new signings before he has even seen the current squad in action up close and personal.

GMS sources are informed that the 39-year-old is expected to take training for the first time on Monday with his visa process expected to be completed, and he will then begin his assessments on the squad before any decisions are made for the transfer window.

Nkunku's Bundesliga Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 25 Goals 16 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 3.89 Key Passes Per 90 1.85 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.8

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024