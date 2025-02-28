Geovany Quenda remains high on Manchester United's list for an expected summer rebuild, but they have yet to decide whether they will need to sell before they buy the winger, Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The 17-year-old is a player Ruben Amorim knows well, having coached the exciting winger at former employers Sporting CP, handing him his debut aged 17 in August last year. The Portuguese wonderkid is one of Europe's most exciting teenage prospects and could reunite with Amorim, who he dubbed 'a great coach' when he left the Jose Alvalade Stadium for Old Trafford last November.

Amorim is expected to overhaul the United squad, which has struggled to adapt to his methods and three-at-the-back system. A glaring lack of wingers has been an issue, and Antony (on loan at Real Betis), Jadon Sancho (on loan at Chelsea), and Marcus Rashford (on loan at Aston Villa) are all looking likely to depart permanently in the summer.

Romano: Manchester United Eyeing Quenda

The Red Devils' summer spending uncertain amid financial issues