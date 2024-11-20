Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there are currently no negotiations ongoing between Manchester United and Sporting CP for striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to Four Four Two.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with the Sweden international after the appointment of Ruben Amorim as manager, who helped the former Coventry star to become one the best strikers in Europe with a sensational goalscoring record over the last two seasons.

With Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both struggling for form at Old Trafford since their arrivals, a new striker is expected to be a major topic of conversation over the coming months and unsurprisingly Amorim has been tipped to bring Gyokeres with him from Lisbon.

However, transfer guru Romano has shared the latest on reports that could happen following Gyokeres' stunning four-goal haul for Sweden in their 6-0 win over Azerbaijan and admitted that it is not currently a "hot topic".

“Viktor Gyokeres is an obvious link but at the moment I'm not aware of any sort of negotiation, as Man United will discuss strikers situation later in the next months and this is not a current hot topic."

GIVEMESPORT sources previously revealed that Amorim is planning to give Marcus Rashford a chance to impress as the number nine in his new-look Man Utd team, further calling into question the future of Zirkzee and Hojlund as the more natural options.

But with Gyokeres consistently being linked with a move, it could be a matter of time before he makes the move to join his former boss in the Premier League and give Man Utd a more reliable option in front of goal.

However, it seems unlikely that will happen in January. Gyokeres is happy at Sporting and is keen to stay for the rest of the season, while Man Utd are pushing to return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 season. That would no doubt further boost their chances of success when it comes to signing the Swede, with several of Europe's top clubs also said to be keeping a close eye on his situation with the Portuguese champions.