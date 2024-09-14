Fabrizio Romano has shared why Alejandro Garnacho was axed from the Manchester United starting lineup for their Premier League clash with Southampton today.

The Red Devils made two changes to their starting team following the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break, with Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo getting the nod ahead of Casemiro and Garnacho in Erik Ten Hag's side.

Garnacho caused some controversy in midweek after liking social media posts about Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on the state of the club and the manager, which led to speculation that he could be left out of the team for the game as a punishment.

Garnacho Dropped for Tactical Reasons

'Sources guarantee' it's nothing to do with social media posts

However, reporting on his X prior to kick-off on Saturday, insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that the decision to put the Argentina on the bench was strictly tactical and nothing to do with his social media activity this week.

Garnacho is a well documented Ronaldo fan, often causing controversy in his homeland for his preference of the Portugal star over fellow countryman Lionel Messi.

"Man United sources guarantee that Alejandro Garnacho has not been dropped today due to his social media activity after liking Cristiano Ronaldo comments on ten Hag. It’s described as a technical/tactical decision by Erik ten Hag."

Garnacho started the first two Premier League games on the bench, missing an open goal in the win over Fulham before seeing a goal ruled out against Brighton when the ball hit Joshua Zirkzee on the line when he was in an offside position. He made his first start against Liverpool, but struggled to make an impact in the defeat.

Amad on the other hand has impressed in all his showings so far this season, scoring against Brighton and lots of fans were calling for him to come back into the starting lineup for the Southampton game after his cameo off the bench against Liverpool.

Man Utd Almost Signed Jonathan David

Joshua Zirkzee was always top target

A busy summer transfer window at Old Trafford saw five new faces arrive for Ten Hag, with Joshua Zirkzee bringing a freshness to the attack to help compete with Rasmus Hojlund up front.

But the club were also willing to bring in Canada international and lethal Lille star Jonathan David, before a deal for the Dutch international was agreed.

David is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club and is unlikely to sign a new deal as he looks to test himself at the highest level, and he is a player who was on the shortlist of options for United chiefs if a deal for Zirkzee couldn't be found. However INEOS chiefs agreed a deal with Bologna worth around £34million for Zirkzee, as Ten Hag got his top target.