Wolverhampton Wanderers are searching for a centre-back and also tabled a bid for Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazkho, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have missed out on Kevin Danso after Premier League rivals Tottenham hijacked a late deal, but it appears there could still be arrivals at Molineux before the transfer window slams shut.

Wolves Beaten to Danso by Spurs

Tottenham sign defender on loan with obligation to buy

In need of reinforcements at the heart of defence, Wolves were strongly linked with Danso and even reached an agreement with the player over personal terms.

However, it seems the Molineux outfit couldn't find common ground with Lens over the centre-back's potential fee, allowing Tottenham to swoop in and arrange a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The 24-cap Austrian international's move to north London has now been confirmed, but that doesn't mean Wolves aren't going to recruit at centre-back before the transfer window slams shut, while they've shown interest in bolstering their midfield options as well.

They've already signed one central defender this month - former Reims man Emmanuel Agbadou - and Romano has suggested they are still in the market for another.

Romano: Wolves Tabled Midfielder Bid and Want Another Centre-Back

Business to be done at Molineux

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that Wolves had tabled a bid for defensive midfielder Brazkho, and also want to sign a centre-half. He said:

"Wolves also made a bid, from what I understand, for Brazkho from Dynamo Kyiv. So they are working on several options and they want to add one more centre-back."

In terms of defensive additions, Wolves have already been linked with Chelsea's Axel Disasi and Thomas Thiesson Kristensen, a 6 foot 6 Danish centre-back who currently plays for Udinese.

It's little surprise that Wolves are looking to strengthen their backline before the transfer window slams shut; only Southampton and Leicester have conceded more goals than the Midlands club this season.

Although there has been some improvement under new manager Vitor Pereira with three clean sheets in the Premier League - two more than Gary O'Neill managed before being sacked - Wolves have needed fresh faces in central defence for some time and failed to replace West Ham signing Max Kilman during the summer.