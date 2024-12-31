Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing new signings in January to support manager Vitor Pereira after his positive start at Molineux, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese tactician is unbeaten in his first three games in charge of Wolves and anticipates a busy start to 2025, with signings lined up to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

Wolves, who sit 17th in the league table heading into 2025, have climbed out of the relegation zone following a series of positive results, but remain eager to do business in January and are reportedly targeting new arrivals next month.

According to Romano, he is ‘hearing many things’ regarding incomings at Wolves, which could mean the Molineux outfit may be heading for a busy winter window:

“I'm hearing many things, especially for example, for Wolves to find some new players to help Vitor Pereira, who started very well.”

Wolves have struggled to replace the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto after losing them to rival Premier League clubs in the summer and are thought to be eyeing new arrivals in defence at least.

According to the latest reports, the Molineux hierarchy have placed their focus on reinforcements at centre-back, after a season-ending injury to Yerson Mosquera depleted their backline in October.

Despite the likes of Craig Dawson, Toti and Santiago Bueno being available, Wolves are expected to bring in at least one new defender in January, considering Pereira’s preference for playing with a three-centre-back system.

Lens centre-half Kevin Danso has been linked heavily – the Austrian international has reportedly been identified as their ‘top centre-back target’ for January, according to Sky Sports.

The 26-year-old spent time at Reading and MK Dons academies as a youngster and played the 2020/21 season on loan at Southampton, where he made six appearances in the Premier League.

After drawing 2-2 away at Tottenham on Sunday, Wolves will face Nottingham Forest at Molineux in their first game of 2025.

