Wolverhampton Wanderers will have a tough time keeping hold of in-demand Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes this summer, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Cunha, 25, has been tipped to leave Molineux despite penning a new long-term deal in January as a £60 million release clause was inserted into his new contract. This can be activated this summer and Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian attacker following Andrea Berta's appointment as their new sporting director.

Gomes, 24, doesn't have a release clause in his contract but his impressive performances since joining Wolves from Flamengo two summers ago make him a hot Premier League commodity. The Brazilian midfielder will have three years left on his contract when the season finishes but could be on the move.

Romano: Wolves Will Find It Difficult Keeping Cunha

Gomes is also one to watch this summer

Cunha and Gomes have been key men for Vitor Pereira in their side's battle against relegation which looks likely to result in them staying put in the English top-flight. But avoiding the drop doesn't mean either will be staying put in the summer as their stocks have grown throughout the season at Molineux.

Romano gave an update on the Wolves duo and the club's chances of losing them:

"Matheus Cunha and Joao Gomes are the two players who can really attract interest in the summer, and it's going to be very difficult to keep Cunha, let's see, because he has a release clause. So I think these two names will be interesting to follow in the summer."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has scored six goals from outside the box across competitions, two more than any other Premier League player.

Cunha joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023 on loan with a £44 million obligation to buy, and he's established himself as one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded attackers. The 11-cap Brazil international has bagged 13 goals in 26 league games this season, thriving out on the left with several standout performances, including a goal and assist in a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Matheus Cunha Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 26 Goals 13 Assists 4 Big chances created 12 Key passes per game 1.7 Successful dribbles 1.9 (49%) Ground duels won 5.3 (48%)

Gomes is catching the eye with consistent performances in midfield, with a ball-winning style and relentless pressing energy. Liverpool are thought to be keen on the nine-cap Brazil international and reports are claiming they are closing in on a £50 million deal.

Joao Gomes Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 26 Goals 3 Assists 1 Tackles per game 3.0 Balls recovered per game 5.0 Ground duels won 4.8 (44%)

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 15/03/2025.

