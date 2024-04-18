Highlights Gian Piero Gasperini unlikely to move to Liverpool in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano believes there is little chance of Gasperini leaving Atalanta at all at the end of the season.

Liverpool's top target appears to still be Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim.

Atalanta's stunning 3-0 away win at Liverpool on Thursday was enough for Gian Piero Gasperini to earn plaudits from across the board with the Reds all but out ahead of the Europa League return leg - though it did earn him links to the soon-to-be-vacant Anfield job with Jurgen Klopp set to depart at the end of the season. However, Fabrizio Romano has downplayed any chances of the Italian moving to Merseyside.

With Klopp aiming to win a treble in his farewell season at Liverpool, and having already clinched the Carabao Cup, the Reds suffered anguish in their Europa League clash against the Bergamo-based side - with Gasperini's men turning in a performance for the ages that saw Liverpool beaten by three goals on home soil. The six-time Champions League winners have it all to do in Italy, but Gasperini's side are the favourites to progress; and it could give him a huge chance at winning their first major trophy since 1963.

But whilst the German's imminent exit saw Gasperini linked with a move to Merseyside after his humbling at Anfield, Romano has stated that there is little in the rumours, expecting the 66-year-old to remain at Atalanta.

Romano: "There's Nothing More To It"

Gasperini has been at Atalanta for eight years and that's unlikely to change

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano was unanimous with his verdict that Gasperini would remain at Atalanta - despite Reds fans being all too aware of his credentials in a drubbing in the quarter-final first leg. He wrote:

Gian Piero Gasperini will have raised some eyebrows yesterday when he addressed rumours about him being in contention for the Liverpool job. He spoke at his press conference ahead of the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final with the Reds, saying: 'Of course I am happy with links to Liverpool job to replace Klopp but my focus is on the game.' For sure, Gasperini has done a fantastic job at Atalanta in recent times so I’m not too surprised that, after beating Liverpool in such a convincing way with that 3-0 win at Anfield last week, there is some media speculation about him possibly replacing Klopp, but there’s nothing more to it than that. I can say that there’s nothing at all between Gasperini and Liverpool from what I know. I think these are links just generated by Atalanta’s super game vs Liverpool at Anfield, that’s it. As for other clubs, again there will always be links, but for now, I see him staying at Atalanta."

There is likely to be more manager talk in terms of a potential exit for Gasperini, who has been described as a 'super coach' by Klopp, should he win the Europa League with the Italian outfit, especially with huge sides such as Bayer Leverkusen - thus far unbeaten - Benfica and Roma all likely to go through to the semi-finals; though with the linked bosses already touted with the Liverpool job, a move is unlikely to materialise.

Liverpool's Next Manager Hunt: Latest

Liverpool will hope to appoint a new boss at the end of the campaign

Ruben Amorim is the supposed top target that Liverpool are looking at to replace Klopp, and having won one Portuguese top-flight title with another set to follow - at the age of just 39 - it's clear to see why he is regarded as one of Europe's best young coaches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gian Piero Gasperini took Atalanta to the Champions League semi-finals back in 2019/20

Xabi Alonso's early snub to stay at Leverkusen at least gave Liverpool chiefs clarity over their managerial search, and whilst other names such as Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Tuchel have been linked, it seems fairly straightforward at this point that Amorim is the runaway leader.

