Southampton have agreed a fee to sign young forward Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The journalist has described the potential deal as being at 'advanced stages', suggesting it will happen before the 11pm transfer deadline on Monday night.

Southampton have endured a torrid Premier League campaign, currently sitting bottom of the table and still in danger of recording the worst points tally in the competition's history.

While shipping goals has been a massive problem for them, the South Coast outfit have also scored the least goals of any team in the division and some extra firepower would give Ivan Juric a chance of pulling off a miracle to keep Saints in the top flight.

In all likelihood, the promising Nigerian is more a signing for the future than the current campaign. Despite some decent exposure to first-team football at Antwerp, the 20-year-old is still awaiting his first goal for them.

Nonetheless, it does appear Saints are going to get this one over the line, with Romano telling his followers on X:

"EXCL: Southampton agree fee to sign Victor Udoh from Royal Antwerp, deal at advanced stages."

It seems Saints are willing to do some late business before the transfer window slams shut. In addition to a deal for Udoh, they also attempted to sign midfielder Ismael Kone from Marseille - only to have their approach rejected by the player.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Roma have emerged as surprise candidates to sign centre-back Jan Bednarek, but a deal remains unlikely.