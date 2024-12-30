Southampton could target several signings in January to help new manager Ivan Juric settle in at St Mary’s, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are reportedly looking at two or three new players next month as they anticipate a shift in their football philosophy, having replaced Russell Martin with Juric earlier in December.

The Croatian manager, who prefers an aggressive style of play, will likely need fresh faces to fully implement his ideas in the second half of the season, meaning Southampton could have a busy transfer window in early 2025.

According to Romano, Juric will want players who are ready to adapt to his football philosophy, which will be ‘very different’ next year:

“Ivan Juric is always a manager who wants fresh legs and also players who are ready to adapt to his ideas. “Very different to what we can see now at Southampton, he wants a very aggressive style of football. So he will need probably two, three players in January.”

Southampton have lost both of their Premier League games under Juric so far and remain bottom of the table heading into 2025, having collected just six points.

The south coast side appointed the 49-year-old manager on an 18-month contract on December 23, making Southampton his third club in less than six months.

Juric left his position as Torino boss in June and was appointed by Roma as Daniele De Rossi’s replacement in September.

However, his stint at Stadio Olimpico lasted just 12 games – after overseeing only four wins, the Croatian was dismissed by the Serie A giants in mid-November.

He now faces the tough task of steering Southampton clear of the bottom three – the Saints are currently 10 points behind Wolves in 17th place.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Southampton are likely to target reinforcements in attack in January, while a few outgoings will also be needed to boost their transfer budget.

The Saints are the lowest-scoring team in the Premier League this season, having netted just 12 goals in their first 19 games.

