Bruno Fernandes popped up with another vintage performance for Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, continuing to mark his stance as the Red Devils' key player with some more play-making magic - and the Portuguese midfielder will remain at Old Trafford ahead of next season, Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

A hat-trick against Real Sociedad in midweek fired United into the Europa League quarter-finals, where they'll face Lyon in the final eight, before another superb outing via a goal and two assists against Leicester City on Sunday closed the gap between United and the Premier League's top half to just seven points after a dismal first half of the season. That performance led to Fernandes being called 'special' by his boss, and Romano has issued a positive update on his whereabouts come the start of next season.

Fabrizio Romano: Bruno Fernandes 'to Stay' at Man Utd

The club captain has been in magical form in recent months

Fernandes, who has now been at United for half a decade, has been imperious at Old Trafford and a real shining light; a beacon of hope in what has undoubtedly been the club's most challenging period for some time.

Bruno Fernandes' Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =4th Goals 8 1st Assists 9 1st Shots Per Game 2.7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.4 1st Match rating 7.23 1st

This season has seen the former Sporting star register 31 goals involvements in just 44 games in all competitions, taking his overall Red Devils tally to 176 involvements in 277 games - and having also become club captain, he's clearly key to Ruben Amorim's plans.

There had been reported tipping him with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer, with Bayern Munich thought to be interested. But Romano has poured cold water over any notion of a move, stating that Fernandes signed a new deal in July, and he trusts the project under compatriot boss Amorim - in which he will stay in the process.

Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"Yes, he signed a new deal 8 months ago as he trusts the project and he's a key player for Ruben Amorim. He's so important for United and he's staying."

The domestic campaign may be fizzling out to a sorry end for United, but if Fernandes can keep up his purple patch in the Europa League against Lyon, there is no reason that United can't go on and win the competition to salvage something in what has been by far and away their worst top-flight campaign since the Premier League began in 1992.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Fernandes has 25 goals in 76 caps for Portugal.

Not only would they be winning a major trophy, but Champions League qualification would also come as a virtue of winning the trophy - giving United a much-needed cash and reputation boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-03-25.

