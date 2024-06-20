Highlights Aston Villa are preparing for the loss of Douglas Luiz to Juventus in summer and they could take two players from Juventus in a swap deal.

Villa are aiming to secure top talents as part of the deal to avoid Profit and Sustainability penalties

However, a deal is unlikely for Argentine Matias Soule, due to Juventus' high valuation of the youngster.

Aston Villa are slowly but surely preparing for the loss of star Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz on a permanent transfer to Juventus, with the Midlands outfit aiming to secure some top talent coming the other way from Turin to avoid PSR punishments - but one of those stars won't be young Argentine midfielder Matias Soule with Juventus' valuation of him being too high to include a deal despite Villa's 'love' for the talent.

Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 41 years back in May, sparking fan excitement about potential new signings coming to the west Midlands after a superb 18 months under Unai Emery, and with new signings potentially coming to the club including Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, that will leave the Holte End faithful over the moon with any potential incoming for the Dutchman - but first and foremost, they may have to deal with the exit of fan favourite Luiz, with Villa needing to sell a big star prior to the June 30 PSR deadline before they can properly crack on in the transfer market throughout the summer.

And that is likely to see Luiz leave in the coming days - but his exit won't bring about a move for Soule, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano: Villa 'Love' Soule But He Likely Won't Join

Villa have had an eye on the Argentine as part of a swap

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated that Villa continue to be locked in debate with the Turin-based outfit over a potential move that would see star midfielder Douglas Luiz depart the club on a permanent basis, though a swap deal is being administered.

Matias Soule's Serie A statistics - Frosinone squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 =1st Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.8 1st Match rating 7.14 1st

Yet it won't be Soule involved in a switch with Juve valuing him at around €40million (£34m). He said:

"There is no agreement between Weston McKennie and Juventus on the exit conditions. Aston Villa are tired of waiting for this McKennie and Juve story. Now in the deal, there is €20-25million plus Samuel Iling Jr who was already in the deal; plus Enzo Barrenechea, the Argentinian midfielder who is part of the negotiation. "Matias Soule will not be part of the negotiations because Juventus value him at around €40million (£34m), so this would completely change the structure of the deal. It is too much for Aston Villa - they love Matias Soule, but at the moment he is not included in the negotiation on Juventus' side as they want €40m for Soule. "It is a work in progress for Douglas Luiz to go to Juventus with Barrenechea and Iling Junior to Aston Villa."

Villa Move for McKennie is Opposite to Soule

The two are differing profiles and Villa must be careful

Reports earlier in the month had suggested that Luiz's move to Italy would see McKennie and Iling Jr. link forces with Villa, but any move for the former appears to be dead in the water.

McKennie and Soule are two incredibly different players; McKennie is a tireless central midfielder, whilst Soule is capable of playing behind the striker or out wide as a more creative force.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McKennie played for Leeds United when they were relegated from the Premier League, featuring in 19 games and failing to score.

The Argentine excelled on loan at Serie A side Frosinone last season with 11 goals in the Italian top-flight, and that form has seen Villa take a keen interest. But Juventus will be reluctant to sell a player who notched doubles figures for a side that was relegated and they could use him next season in an attacking role as a result.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-06-24.