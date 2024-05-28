Highlights Tottenham advancing talks to extend Timo Werner's loan for another season w/ same conditions.

Tottenham Hotspur brought in RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on loan for the second half of the 2023/2024 season in January, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Spurs are pushing to keep him at the club for another campaign.

Ange Postecoglou looked to add more firepower to his forward line during the previous January transfer window, with the addition of Werner a cost-effective more from the club. Although the German international didn't set the world alight during his return to the Premier League, he provided the north London outfit with a versatile option in attack.

Tottenham Advancing in Talks to Sign Timo Werner

He could stay for another season

According to Italian journalist Romano, Tottenham are now advancing in talks to secure the signature of Werner on another loan deal, extending his stay in the Premier League from Leipzig. The former Chelsea attacker is now expected to remain with Spurs, and his loan is likely to last until June 2025.

Werner signed on the dotted line at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in January, with Spurs having the option to turn the temporary deal into a permanent one. The clause was set at around £15m, but it appears that Postecoglou's recruitment team have opted not to sign him permanently and are exploring the prospect of another loan.

Timo Werner's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to Heung-min Son Timo Werner Heung-min Son Progressive passes 4.56 4.26 Shots 3.23 2.55 Passes into the penalty area 2.22 1.99 Expected goals 0.41 0.37 Assists 0.33 0.31 Statistics correct as of 28-05-2024

Although the addition of Werner for another campaign is unlikely to be the catalyst for Tottenham to become a Champions League club once again, it's important that Postecoglou has strength in depth. With Werner capable of playing out wide as well as through the middle of attack, he's a useful squad player to have.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner averaged a goal or an assist every other game in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 season.

Tottenham to Target Porto Forward Evanilson

Postecoglou wants multiple attacking options

Sources have recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham have pinpointed Porto attacker Evanilson as a potential target for the upcoming summer transfer window. It's understood that the north London outfit face competition from the likes of Newcastle United, while it would take a bid of around £60m to secure his signature.

The addition of Werner is unlikely to have an impact on the chances of Spurs bringing Evanilson to the club. After Tottenham failed to qualify for Champions League football, Postecoglou's recruitment team could be looking to bring in multiple new additions this summer.

