Tottenham have now reached an agreement on a £10 million deal for Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, with medicals expected today, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Ange Postecoglou's men have suffered countless injuries over recent weeks, and the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven are all set for a period on the sidelines. In particular, the Greek-Australian custodian has been forced to turn to back-up shot-stopper, Fraser Forster, amid a long-term ankle set-back to first-choice, Guglielmo Vicario. However, the former Southampton man has struggled in recent weeks, and a new goalkeeper has been a priority for the January transfer window as a result.

Tottenham Reach Agreement for Talented Kinsky

The 21-year-old has impressed this term for Slavia Prague

In a report to X (formerly Twitter), Romano confirmed that Spurs have agreed a "permanent move" for Kinsky, who is set to undergo a medical today ahead of his transfer.

With 12 goals conceded in the last four outings across all competitions, including six in one game against Liverpool, the North Londoners evidently need to work in the defensive department and injuries have far from helped their case. Kinsky could be in line to play a starting role for Tottenham in the absence of Vicario, and additionally, given his age and potential, the club's top brass may see the Czechian as a future successor to the Italian.

Antonin Kinsky's 2024/25 Czech First League statistics Appearances 19 Clean Sheets 12 Goals conceded per game 0.4 Saves percentage 83

Labeled "Czechia's future No.1", Kinsky has displayed his quality with Slavia Prague in 29 total appearances. Standing at 6 ft 3, he impressively holds the current joint-record for the most clean sheets in the league this season of all goalkeepers in Europe's top ten competitions, with 12.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025