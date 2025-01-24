Tottenham Hotspur will be expected to bring new players into their ranks in the remainder of the January window, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in his transfer newsletter - with Ange Postecoglou keen to avenge any poor form this season.

Tottenham have had a poor season by their own standards, currently sitting 15th in the Premier League and just eight points clear of the relegation zone as we head into February. Whilst there is no immediate danger of a shock exit from the top-flight just yet, there is no doubting that with the quality in their side, Spurs should be doing much better - and that could see Postecoglou bring new recruits in to make their season salvageable.

Romano: Tottenham 'Surely Expected' to Bring in New Players

Spurs have had rotten luck with injuries and they must turn to the transfer market

But it's not just their injury crisis in which Tottenham need recruits. Their striking ranks haven't been up to scratch this year and with Dominic Solanke only set to return in mid-March, a talisman is needed.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 7 =12th Losses 12 =16th Shots Taken Per Game 14.5 5th Shots Conceded Per Game 12.5 12th xG 42.1 6th

A move for Randal Kolo Muani was hijacked by Juventus, and they still haven't brought a striker in yet - and with Romano expecting Tottenham to bring names in, he stated that there 'will be movements in the coming days. Romano wrote in his transfer notebook:

"No concrete update yet, but Spurs are surely expected to bring in new players before the end of the window. Sources believe there will be movements."

Young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has already been brought in as a rival to Guglielmo Vicario, who will be out for another month after suffering a fractured ankle, but more incomings are needed with Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie and Timo Werner set for another month on the sidelines, whilst defender duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are also expected to be out for another couple of weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tottenham have scored 45 goals in the Premier League - being bettered only by leaders Liverpool (50).

Tottenham's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday has at least given them hope of securing a place in the knockout rounds of the competition, and with a League Cup semi-final lead over Liverpool heading to Anfield, any new recruits could even have an effect in the latter stages of those competitions going forward to land Tottenham a first trophy since 2008.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

