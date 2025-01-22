Tottenham Hotspur are keen to make more additions this winter and are hoping to bring in “at least two players” between now and the transfer deadline, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Antonin Kinsky is so far the club’s only January signing, the goalkeeper having signed from Slavia Prague in the face of injuries to both Guglielmo Vicario and back-up Fraser Forster. Min-hyeok Yang also arrived at the club this month, though his deal was negotiated in the summer.

However Ange Postecoglou’s plans to make further additions to the side in the January transfer window, following their failed move for France international Randal Kolo Muani.

Spurs Keen on Striker

Postecoglou needs depth up front

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Romano confirmed that the Lilywhites are hoping to make two more signings before the deadline on February 3rd.

“They’re working on it, Tottenham need players. After Kinsky, they wanted to bring in (Randal) Kolo Muani, but as we know, he’s going to Juventus, so that was not possible. The idea remains to bring in at least two players from now to the end of the window.”

Spurs were actively looking at Kolo Muani, with the French striker having struggled for consistent minutes this season with Paris Saint-Germain. However, Juventus have won the race to acquire the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker’s services, meaning Spurs’ search continues.

Spurs could feasibly make two more additions before the transfer window closes and depth up top is understandable. In the summer, the club broke their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and the Englishman has enjoyed a solid season so far.

Dominic Solanke Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Games 18 Minutes 1601 Goals 7 Assists 3 Shots per game 2.6

Behind him, however, Richarlison has struggled with fitness for large portions of the campaign, leaving only Will Lankshear, who is in his first year of senior football.

Competition for Solanke who will remain fit will be Spurs’ priority, but they may also look for some versatility given their injury troubles this season. Regardless, it looks likely that Spurs are far from finished with transfer business this winter.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 22/01/2025.