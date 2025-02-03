Tottenham Hotspur are still pursuing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi despite the French centre-back rebuffing their efforts to sign him on loan, Fabrizio Romano revealed on the latest GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast.

Disasi has long been expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the window shuts, although a much-desired move to Aston Villa has been delayed by the Blues' reluctance to send him to a direct top-four rival. The 26-year-old has struggled for game time this season, and he's already held talks with Unai Emery about a move to Villa Park with his sights set on playing UEFA Champions League football.

Spurs are keen to strengthen Ange Postecoglou's defence with another centre-back addition, despite the arrival of Kevin Danso from French outfit Lens at the weekend. Radu Dragusin picked up a knee injury in the Lilywhites' 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League midweek, and the Romanian could be sidelined for a significant period.

Romano: Disasi Wants Villa Move Despite Spurs Interest

Chelsea Are Reluctant To Send Frenchman To Villa Park

Romano gave an update on Disasi's situation on deadline day and explained how the French centre-back has two potential destinations, but Chelsea's stance differs from his:

"Let's see what happens with Disasi because there is this negotiation with Chelsea, agreement with the club, and no agreement with the player. But Aston Villa, still the favourite option for the player, are still not able to reach an agreement with Chelsea because they see them as a direct competitor for a Champions League spot. So it's not an easy deal, but Tottenham is still looking for one more centre-back because, unfortunately, Dragusin's injury is a serious one."

Disasi has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca and is viewed as a quick fix for clubs in need of defensive reinforcements. He can play at right-back, which would benefit Spurs in their bid to give Postecoglou more options at the back amid an injury crisis amid a nightmare Premier League campaign coinciding with constant injury setbacks.

