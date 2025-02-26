Timo Werner's time at Tottenham Hotspur looks to be coming to an end, Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast - with the option to keep him at the club beyond his loan spell now seen as 'impossible' to be activated.

Werner joined Tottenham on loan a year ago from RB Leipzig, but having somewhat flopped in the Premier League before with Chelsea after just 10 goals in 56 top-flight games for the Blues, that tally has been much worse in north London. Werner has not scored in 17 Premier League attempts this season, notching just one in all competitions from 25 games - and with Spurs having signed Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in the January window, his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looks to be up.

Fabrizio Romano: Werner's Permanent Tottenham Stay is 'Impossible'

The German striker has not impressed at all this season

However, Werner may also not return to Leipzig completely, Romano has revealed - with MLS clubs potentially looking to land him, in particular the New York Red Bulls.

Speaking on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast, journalist Ben Jacobs asked whether it was 'unlikely' that Werner's release clause would be triggered, but Romano stated that any such situation is now 'impossible', with a move to the USA mooted instead despite nothing concrete occurring in January. Romano said:

"I think you've been nice with unlikely. I think it's impossible. From my information, it's something that they have already decided internally. It was not a good season for Werner and for Spurs together, so I think it's in the interests of both parties to try something different next season. "So the expectation is for Werner to return to Leipzig, and then to try a new experience. In terms of MLS and New York, what I was hearing in January when this rumour started in the January transfer window, is that there was nothing really concrete into it. "Let's see for the summer. In January, it was never really close from what I heard."

Werner will be 29 by the end of the season, and having only scored five career goals in the past 18 months, he is in need of a boost elsewhere, especially having picked up a reported wage of £165,000-per-week during his time in the capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timo Werner's only goal this season came against Manchester City in the League Cup.

Tottenham have Tel, Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Mikey Moore and Wilson Odobert who are all capable of playing on the left-flank where Werner operates - and with returns from injury, he would find it extremely difficult to warrant first-team minutes.

