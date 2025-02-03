Tottenham have called Aston Villa about a move to sign winger Leon Bailey before today's transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are looking to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season with Ange Postecoglou adamant they need bolstering in the attacking department following a host of injuries picked up across their front line over the course of the campaign.

Villa have added Donyell Malen and Marcus Rashford to their squad so far this month having lost Jhon Duran and Jaden Philogene, but with a move for Marco Asensio expected to go through before the deadline at Villa Park, Spurs have made a move for the Jamaica international.

Man Utd also showing interest

With James Maddison, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke sidelined currently Tottenham have made a new attacker a priority heading into the final day of the window and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that they have been in contact about the "electric" Bailey.

"What I can tell you is that Man United and Tottenham, both clubs, called to be informed on [Leon] Bailey, but again, it depends on Aston Villa, and at the moment, there is still no open doors. "We will see on deadline day what's going to happen on that one."

Bailey was part of the Aston Villa side that were beaten 2-0 by Wolves on Saturday evening, and has been a regular in the Premier League and Champions League for Unai Emery's side this season. In 26 appearances so far this season in those competitions, Bailey has scored once and registered just two assists, which could open the door for an exit to be sanctioned.

