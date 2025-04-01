Tottenham Hotspur could be in the market for a new manager in the summer after a below-par campaign across the board - and Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in a transfer exclusive that potential target and Fulham boss Marco Silva could still be on his way to the north London club, with the Portuguese gaffer being expected to try a new challenge at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham have been lining up a move for a new boss, with Ange Postecoglou having been in poor form throughout the campaign. Tottenham are experiencing their worst season in over 20 years, and that has seen the former Celtic boss on the ropes - which could see chairman Daniel Levy look to bring a new boss in, with Silva being in their sights.

The Fulham gaffer has a lot of interest in his services

Romano revealed in his GIVEMESPORT transfer notebook that Silva has been doing a 'brilliant' job at Fulham, and is one of the names on Tottenham's shortlist - with people in and around the industry expecting Silva to try a new challenge at the end of the season, having been dubbed a 'genius' for his work over the past three campaigns.

Marco Silva's Premier League statistics - record by club Club Appearances Wins Draws Losses Hull City 22 8 3 11 Watford 26 8 5 13 Everton 60 24 12 24 Fulham 175 78 40 57

Tottenham are monitoring the situation, but they aren't the only club in the race to appoint the Portuguese manager to their helm after taking Fulham from the Championship to top-half Premier League contenders.

Romano further revealed that there are crucial moments of the campaign set to come with Postecoglou's future in danger, though the Europa League can still save his job and so it's one to follow.

There has not yet been a decision on the Australian's future, with the Europa League quarter-finals still coming up - and although winning the trophy would give Spurs the opportunity to play Champions League football next season, the key is that it would end their 17-year trophy drought.

That has seen Andoni Iraola touted to be their next boss if Postecoglou can't deliver the trophy, with the Bournemouth boss having had a similar season to Silva's Fulham.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Silva has won 78 of his 175 games in charge of Fulham.

Fulham currently sit eighth in the Premier League table, just four points off third-placed Chelsea - and if they can finish in the top five, we could see Champions League football at Craven Cottage next season - which would be even more tempting for Tottenham chiefs.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01-04-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham Eyeing Move for the 'Best Coach in the World' GIVEMESPORT senior correspondent Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for 'best coach in the world' if they sack Ange Postecoglou.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.