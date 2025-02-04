Tottenham Hotspur did not land their man in Marc Guehi after a 'secret' bid was presented to Crystal Palace over the final days of the January transfer window - however, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated on GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' podcast that Daniel Levy's side could still make a bid in the summer months, as they look to strengthen their defence.

Tottenham had been in need of a starting centre-back for a number of weeks, with Ange Postecoglou having fielded young midfielder Archie Gray and back-up defender Radu Dragusin in the heart of defence amid injuries to Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. However, with Dragusin then suffering an ACL injury, it really left Tottenham in the lurch - and they bid for Guehi as a result.

Romano: Marc Guehi's 'Next Steps' After Tottenham Bid

There could be a summer return for his services

Romano believes this was a 'secret' bid, with the actual crux of the details failing to appear until Monday morning's deadline day. However, the journalist also believes that whilst Palace's intentions were clear in that Guehi wouldn't leave before the transfer deadline, they still expect him to leave Selhurst Park in the summer after extended interest from Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United in recent months.

The defender has been labelled as a 'superstar' by the BBC in the process.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =5th Goals 3 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.5 1st Clearances Per Game 4.7 4th Tackles Per Game 1.6 9th Match rating 6.87 6th

He said, via GIVEMESPORT's 'Market Madness' Podcast:

"That's also a good story, because as we said before, earlier today (Monday) there was interest from Tottenham. "There was also an important bid, around £65-70million. It wasn't today (Monday), but two or three days ago, a secret bid was made by Tottenham. "But the intention of Crystal Palace is clear. The player is not leaving. The player is not available on the market, so I didn't expect any surprise in the final hours of the window, but they expect him to go in the summer. "He has just one year left on his contract, so I see Marc Guehi leaving the club in the summer transfer window."

The England star has been superb for both club and country over the past year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi has 22 caps for England.

Being a huge part of Palace's ranks as they weathered a tricky storm at the start of the current Premier League season, Guehi also starred for England at EURO 2024 - and it's clear to see why he is being courted by the top clubs in the top-flight.

