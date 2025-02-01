Tottenham have reportedly approached Chelsea defender, Axel Disasi, in a bid to bolster their defence before the transfer window slams shut on Monday, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Disasi looks set to be on his way out of the club very soon, having already "agreed personal terms" with Aston Villa. The midlands-based club are thought to be negotiating a loan proposal for the 26-year-old, though Spurs' interest has forced a key decision from the player.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou and his entourage have been scouring the market for defenders, following the injury to Radu Dragusin. They could be looking to add up to two new centre-backs to reinforce the depth in the position, and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori is a primary target. Negotiations have progressed well in that regard, and the Italian outfit are reportedly eager to "move on" from the Englishman.

Multiple defensive signings could be on the cards

Spurs' defensive woes have been well-documented so far this term, and injuries to star players including Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have forced a reliance on back-up centre-backs. With options limited, however, Postecoglou has resorted to fielding the likes of Archie Gray and Djed Spence out of position to cover instead.

The Greek-Australian custodian is determined to ensure this is no longer the case in the second half of the season, and the Tottenham hierarchy could be willing to sanction up to two new arrivals in the position. Disasi's acquisition would likely be expected alongside Tomori, as opposed to one or the other.

Axel Disasi's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 6 Minutes Played 364 Goals 1 Passes Completion (%) 90.8 Tackles Won per 90 1.0 Interceptions per 90 0.5 Clearances per 90 2.75 Aerials Won (%) 71.4

A deal for Disasi may be difficult, as it was previously revealed the Frenchman "only wants Aston Villa". The midlands-club could offer Champions League opportunities, although he may be in line to receive more game time in North London, given their availability issues.

Having joined the club in 2023 for £39 million, Disasi is one of the most expensive French signings in Premier League history. Things haven't quite worked out for him at Stamford Bridge, and, with just four league starts this term, he is likely uninvolved in Enzo Maresca's plans.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Sky Sports: Clubs Think ‘Record-Breaking’ Star is About to Join Tottenham Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel may have found a new home in the Premier League before the transfer window deadline.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 01/02/2025