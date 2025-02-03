Tottenham Hotspur are still 'pushing' to sign Chelsea defender Axel Disasi before the transfer deadline on Monday night, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs completed a deal worth around £20m for Kevin Danso on Sunday, but Ange Postecoglou is keen to add another centre-back to his squad before window shuts following a serious injury suffered by Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham Working on Disasi Deal

The player still prefers Aston Villa move

The north London club have been working on a deal to sign Disasi from London rivals Chelsea, but while they agreed a deal club-to-club, the Frenchman has decided he prefers to join Aston Villa instead.

However, Villa are yet to reach an agreement with Chelsea with a potential deal now dragging into the final hours of the window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided the latest update:

"What I can tell you is that Tottenham want one more, because Dragusin's injury is very serious, and so they are trying for Disasi. [They have an] agreement with Chelsea, long deal, no buy option, big, long fee. "But the player, as of now, midnight, is still not accepting Tottenham. They are pushing from the club to see what happens with Disasi, but why he's not accepting is because he wanted to go to Aston Villa to play Champions League Football."

Disasi would be a strong addition to a Spurs backline that has conceded 37 goals in 24 Premier League matches this season, having been labelled as a "monster" by journalist Rahman Osman previously.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham Have Just Made Move for 'Electric' Forward Tottenham have made a late move to sign Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey, according to Fabrizio Romano.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 03-02-25.