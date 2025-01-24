Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their efforts in terms of recruiting a new striker for the rest of the season, according to Fabrizio Romano - with Ange Postecoglou's men looking to recruit Ajax striker Brian Brobbey into their ranks.

The north London outfit have had a poor season in the Premier League, currently sitting 15th in the top-flight, just eight points clear of the relegation zone - but whilst their defensive injury crisis hasn't helped their position in the standings, a backup striker is desperately needed in the coming week of the transfer window with Dominic Solanke set to be out until mid-March. And that has seen the club look for a move for Brobbey, who is also in talks with West Ham United over a move to east London.

The report by Romano states that Tottenham have also asked for the loan conditions which would see Brobbey join them on a short-term basis. Brobbey is an option being considered by Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs board, despite West Ham already being in direct talks with Ajax over a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

The Hammers are still in contact, but Tottenham have made their enquiry to remain informed on any deal for the Dutchman, who was labelled as a 'goal machine' by Twitter account @FTalentScout back when he made his debut for Ajax in the 2020/21 season.

Brobbey, just 22 years of age, came through Ajax's youth academy from the age of eight years old - though he moved to RB Leipzig back in 2021 after just 19 appearances in Amsterdam.

A poor run of form in Germany saw Brobbey fail to score in 14 appearances before a loan return to Ajax, where he nabbed seven goals in just 13 games under Erik ten Hag - and after a successful loan spell, he returned on a permanent deal.

36 goals in just 87 appearances over the past two seasons saw him finally realise his potential, though he's only scored one goal in nine starts in the Eredivisie this season, which means he's available for another loan - and Tottenham are interested after missing out on Randal Kolo Muani, who snubbed Postecoglou's side in favour of a move to Serie A giants Juventus.