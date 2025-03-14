Tottenham Hotspur's transfer chiefs won't be slowing in terms of signing attacking players in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter - even if the club do go through with a move for Mathys Tel, thanks to Timo Werner's imminent departure back to RB Leipzig after a failed loan move.

Tel joined Spurs in the winter window via a shock last-gasp loan move from Bayern Munich, which could see his temporary switch turned permanent in the summer if he can agree terms with Ange Postecoglou's side. Whether he joins on a full-time basis remains to be seen as yet, but Romano has revealed that it's likely that Tottenham will continue to pursue attacking talents, regardless of the Frenchman's whereabouts.

Romano: Tottenham Movements 'Expected' Even if Mathys Tel Falls Through

The Frenchman may still sign but more incomings are expected regardless

One nigh-on certainty is that Werner is leaving. The German has had a torrid season in Tottenham colours, scoring just once and registering three assists in 27 games under Postecoglou, which has seen him fall way down the pecking order in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 10 =12th Losses 14 16th Goals scored 55 2nd Shots Taken Per Game 14.3 5th Shots Conceded Per Game 13.2 9th xG 50.3 6th

And, with his departure, Romano believes that Tottenham fans should be expecting movements in their attacking ranks this summer even if Tel decides to join, as they wouldn't be adding to their ranks in terms of numbers, given both are at the club at present. Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter:

"With Werner leaving, I still expect movements at Tottenham in the summer even if they decide to sign Mathys Tel."

Werner joined Tottenham last January, with 14 appearances in all competitions, garnering two goals and three assists. It wasn't the worst tally in the world, and that saw Postecoglou opt to sign him once again - but he's been disastrous this season, with his only goal coming in the League Cup - and barring a run of assists from October through December, Werner simply hasn't had an impact on the first team in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has won 42 of his 86 games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tel, meanwhile, has one goal in six games for the club, scoring against Aston Villa in the FA Cup - and given that he's just 19 years of age, Postecoglou will be hoping that he signs on a permanent deal over the summer to bolster his ranks up front for the coming years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-03-25.

