Tottenham Hotspur have made a late bid to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are in the market for a new defender after injury problems suffered by Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin this season, with the Romania international picking up a potentially serious knee injury in the last week.

Spurs are desperate to add to their options before Monday's deadline and after signing Kevin Danso are still looking for further additions, with Romano revealing that they have recently made a move for England international Guehi.

Tottenham Move for Guehi

Bid rejected, move not happening

According to Romano, Tottenham made a late bid to sign the "outstanding" Eagles captain in the last 48 hours having made him their top target but saw the offer rejected.

A deal is not expected to happen now, with Crystal Palace making it clear that he will not leave before the deadline and that situation will now run into the summer where he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Tottenham have got a "broad agreement" in place with Chelsea for the loan signing of Axel Disasi but the player prefers a move to Aston Villa, although the Villans are yet to agree a deal with the Blues to make that deal progress.

The club also agreed a move with AC Milan for Fikayo Tomori, but the player rejected them in favour of staying in Italy.

