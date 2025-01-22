Tottenham Hotspur are privately working on a forward signing in January and are exploring opportunities to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s attack, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have yet to add an outfield player during this winter window but remain eager to secure a new attacking-minded player before the transfer deadline on 3 February.

Injuries to Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert have significantly depleted Postecoglou’s frontline, and Tottenham are now expected to seek solutions to their injury crisis in the remaining two weeks of the January window.

The Lilywhites were strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, but were snubbed by the Frenchman, who opted to join Juventus on loan instead.

Tottenham Eyeing Forward for Postecoglou

In the January transfer window

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Tottenham need a new forward in January and are working on a signing behind the scenes:

“For sure, it has to be one forward, because they need a player in that position, so working on the opportunities. “At the moment, still nothing concrete in public, but also in this case, I'm sure in private, they're working on it, and as soon as possible, we will keep you posted.”

The Lilywhites have had a relatively quiet window despite their mounting injury crisis, with their only addition being promising goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who has already made four appearances in all competitions.

The 21-year-old, who cost Spurs around £12.5m, signed a long-term contract until June 2031, becoming their first arrival of the January transfer window.

Tottenham have endured a troubling run of results in the Premier League recently, winning just once in their last 10 games, but are not considering Ange Postecoglou’s future despite the disappointing form.

According to reports, Spurs are instead looking to support the Australian tactician with new signings before the transfer deadline to address their injury crisis, with 11 first-team players unavailable ahead of their Europa League clash with Hoffenheim on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Wins 7 Draws 3 Losses 12 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 35 Points per game 1.09

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.