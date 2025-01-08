Hello all, Fabrizio Romano here! You don't hear from me directly often, but you will do moving forward because I have joined the team at GIVEMESPORT! I will answer your transfer-related questions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday - nothing is off-limits!

What's the latest on Kobbie Mainoo's future at Man United?

At the moment, the situation is completely quiet from what I'm told. Financial Fair Play is a problem in general for Man United as we mentioned many times, the only way to sign players is to sell/offload players. But at the moment, I'm not aware of any negotiation/bid or anything concrete for Mainoo.

Are Chelsea looking to sign a new forward or winger in this window?

It's a possibility to add one more offensive player. The position is not clear yet, but Chelsea are considering this plus a centre-back. It will depend on what happens also with Christopher Nkunku, as my understanding has always been that if Nkunku asks to leave the club this month, Chelsea would look for one more offensive addition.

Could Wolves sign a midfielder and forward in January after Agbadou?

The Agbadou deal is done, all completed. It's just waiting on formal steps. Midfielder and forward are two more positions they want to cover in January, while they keep advancing in talks to seal the new deal for Matheus Cunha, which is verbally agreed as we said with working ongoing on the documents/final details.

