Hello everyone, Fabrizio Romano here reporting for GIVEMESPORT! As usual, I've answered three transfer-related questions from GMS subscribers based on what's going on in the market.

Today, I've got updates on Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani, whether Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be on his way to the Premier League and Manchester United's plans if Marcus Rashford leaves.

If you haven't already, you can sign up for the newsletter and ask questions for the next edition, which will come out on Monday! Here we go!

Related Ask Fabrizio Romano (Jan. 13, 2025) Get your questions in, and I will personally reply to three (3) of them in GIVEMESPORT's Daily Newsletter on Monday, January 13th 2025. Be sure to subscribe to the newsletter so you don't miss out. Here we go!

What's the latest on Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham? Are they the frontrunners?

Tottenham and Juventus are both pushing. Manchester United called to be informed on the deal last week. It's an open race, but surely Spurs and Juventus are trying.

There is interest from the Premier League but, as of now, and again as of now as it can change, the only club approaching Napoli is Paris Saint-Germain. There's a direct negotiation between Napoli and PSG already, with an important contract offered to the player.

Will Manchester United replace Rashford this month if he leaves?

For Manchester United, it all depends on Financial Fair Play. If they will have funds available, they plan to add players and so they could also replace Rashford. It also depends on the eventual conditions of his exit.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.