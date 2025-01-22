Hello everyone, I hope you're enjoying the newsletter so far.

Today, I have once again answered three questions from you guys as we head towards the final few weeks of the January transfer window.

I've provided updates on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. I have also discussed Arsenal's pursuit of a new striker and the latest on what's happening with Matheus Cunha.

How are contract negotiations progressing between Liverpool and Salah now?

Still in talks, still no substantial changes or update. Discussions remain ongoing, Liverpool keep trying while interest from Saudi Pro League remains still there too.

How likely are Arsenal to sign a striker before the deadline?

It's highly likely. This is the expectation of Mikel Arteta, so I expect the club to back him and find a solution on the market even if big clubs are not available.

Which Premier League clubs are interested in signing Matheus Cunha?

Arsenal for sure, but I'm told there are more clubs calling. I don't want to mention 4-5 names of clubs now... but there will be movement for sure as Cunha is expected to be one of the big names for the final 10 days.

