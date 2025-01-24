Hello everyone, we are now into the final 10 days of the transfer window!

Today, I have once again answered three of your questions as we head towards the most dramatic period of the window.

I've provided updates on Alejandro Garnacho's potential move from Manchester United to Chelsea, the latest on Tottenham Hotspur making new signings and who I believe could be the biggest-name players to move before the deadline on February 3rd.

Be sure to tell your friends to sign up for our newsletter to enjoy exclusive stories you won't find anywhere else, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Here we go!

What's the latest on Garnacho's future after he started for Manchester United last night?

Chelsea approached Man United for Garnacho on Thursday, more contacts and a bid are expected soon as next step. Man United insist on €70m price tag, we will see if they’ll be able to reach an agreement.

What is the latest on Tottenham making new signings as their injury crisis worsens?

No concrete update yet, but Spurs are surely expected to bring in new players before the end of the window. Sources believe there will be movements.

Who is the biggest name player who could move clubs in the final days of the window?

I think Garnacho and Rashford are the two big names, depending on proposals and negotiations to follow. And I’d keep the doors open for Dorgu to join United.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.