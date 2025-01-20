Good afternoon all, Fabrizio Romano here! This is today's edition of my GIVEMESPORT newsletter, where I answer questions from readers about transfers, managers, players, and much more.

What’s the latest on Matheus Cunha’s future?

The verbal agreement was in place with Wolves to sign a new deal but some final details were missing, and still something to sort before calling that a done deal. That's why we have to keep a close eye on the situation until he signs the contract. Arsenal have been long-term admirers and more clubs are attentive.

Do Liverpool have an interest in signing Jamie Bynoe-Gittens this month?

It's just monitoring, scouting the player. My information is that Liverpool and Chelsea both sent their scouts to follow Jamie several times, so the interest in following his development is surely there. It's also fair to remember that BVB have no plans to let him go now.

What’s the latest on Ange Postecoglou’s future after another Tottenham defeat?

At the moment, no substantial updates on Ange Postecoglou's position. Let's see what happens in the next few days but injuries are considered a massive issue and one of the reasons why Spurs' plan is currently not working.

